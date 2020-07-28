Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.52. The stock had a trading volume of 123,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $331.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

