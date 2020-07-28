Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.0% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $329.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,382. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

