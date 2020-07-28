Critical Survey: CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) versus Davita (OTCMKTS:DVA)

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Davita (NYSE:DVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CRYO-CELL International and Davita, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Davita 0 8 2 0 2.20

Davita has a consensus price target of $69.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.49%. Given Davita’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Davita is more favorable than CRYO-CELL International.

Risk and Volatility

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Davita has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Davita shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Davita shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Davita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Davita 7.85% 32.45% 5.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Davita’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 2.11 $2.29 million N/A N/A Davita $11.39 billion 0.95 $810.98 million $5.40 16.39

Davita has higher revenue and earnings than CRYO-CELL International.

Summary

Davita beats CRYO-CELL International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Davita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company provides disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive care services. As of December 31, 2018, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,664 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 202,700 patients; and operated 241 outpatient dialysis centers located in 9 countries outside of the United States serving approximately 25,000 patients. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

