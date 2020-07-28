CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Trimmed by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $171.94. 87,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,409. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.13 and a 200 day moving average of $157.47. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

