CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 17th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0656 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.57. The company had a trading volume of 88,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.75 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

