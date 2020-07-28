CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

