CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,595 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. 110,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,219. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

