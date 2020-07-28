Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 515 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,039. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $179.45 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

