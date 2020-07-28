Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 620 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $96.35. 83,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,380,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

