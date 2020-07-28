Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,448,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,533,000 after purchasing an additional 234,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,307,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,759,000 after acquiring an additional 601,947 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,213,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,281,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,151,000 after acquiring an additional 69,345 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 276,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,467. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

