Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 87,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after buying an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.89.

MCD traded down $5.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 178,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.20. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

