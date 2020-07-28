Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.85.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,835 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,107. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

