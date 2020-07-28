Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $906,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $248.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,903. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $255.84. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

