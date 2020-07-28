Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.54. The stock had a trading volume of 67,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

