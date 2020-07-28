Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 1,275 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 145,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,009,174. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $65.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

