Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.31. The company had a trading volume of 71,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,043. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.27. The stock has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

