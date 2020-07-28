Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $863,079,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,345,000 after buying an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after buying an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $100,520,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 243,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

