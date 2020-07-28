Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 340 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.5% during the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 12.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $232.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.58.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

