Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 45 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.50.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.61, for a total value of $925,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,839,503.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,943,381 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,292. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $402.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.20. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

