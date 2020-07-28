DATA Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, Kucoin and IDEX. DATA has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $365,763.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $209.52 or 0.01879271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00178730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000850 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000170 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00105195 BTC.

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, UEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

