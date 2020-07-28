Databroker (DTX) Price Hits $0.0200

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $7,322.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.58 or 0.04597985 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054039 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00030895 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.