DeVault Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, DeVault has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $177,634.54 and $4,238.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002342 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 78.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 300,404,354 coins and its circulating supply is 256,108,578 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.