Digital Fantasy Sports Hits Market Capitalization of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.21 or 0.04576997 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.