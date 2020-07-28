Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $56,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after acquiring an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 724,851 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 927,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,741. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

