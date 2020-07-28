Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 21,766 Shares of Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 697,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.32. 8,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.58 million, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Stratasys Ltd has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

