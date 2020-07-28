Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $53,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. TheStreet cut shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.30. 125,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

