Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,085,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,407 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.33% of Delta Air Lines worth $58,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after purchasing an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 742,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,560,118. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

