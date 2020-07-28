Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 153,455 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,912 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 375,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,651,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.