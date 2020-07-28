Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 73,403 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,090,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,033,000 after acquiring an additional 852,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 246,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

