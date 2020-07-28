Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of Blackstone Group worth $80,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,841,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,220,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,864,000 after buying an additional 1,468,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after buying an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 202.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,453,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,652,000 after buying an additional 4,986,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. 63,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,195. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

