Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,099,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,461 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on SYF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.14. 164,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,648. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.