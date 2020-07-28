Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.21% of SVB Financial Group worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $39,879.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,267.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,689 shares of company stock worth $4,395,227. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.45. 4,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.63.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

