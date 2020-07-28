Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,367,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ULTA stock traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $199.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,057. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.29. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $355.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

