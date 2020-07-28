Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,107 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,358. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.64. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

