Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 34,267,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,896 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,868,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $268,031,000 after acquiring an additional 138,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,702,000 after acquiring an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 799,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,100,961. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

