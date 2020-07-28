Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $61,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,995,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

NYSE STZ traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.53. 17,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,108. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,007.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

