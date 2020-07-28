Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $15.38 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,612 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 86.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 148,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $65.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

