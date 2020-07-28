Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $17.33 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,101. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

