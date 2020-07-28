Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $48.79 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,533,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,808 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $48,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,850,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,339,000 after purchasing an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

DISCK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 91,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

