Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $55.31 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,328,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $55,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after buying an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,442,092,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,417,000 after buying an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,217,000 after buying an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,634,000 after buying an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.23. 1,192,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

