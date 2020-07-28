Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $56.45 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,168,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 1.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $56,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 145,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 279,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,021,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MS shares. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

