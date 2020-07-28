Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $70.81 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 43,690 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of General Motors worth $70,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 9,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 463,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,981,518. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nomura lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

