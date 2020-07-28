Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of American Tower worth $63,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.26 on Tuesday, hitting $266.57. 33,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

