Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 189.8% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 24,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,009,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 66.9% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 8,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG stock traded down $15.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,514.58. 54,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,032.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,468.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,375.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,629.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

