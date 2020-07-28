Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for about 2.0% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.51% of First Republic Bank worth $92,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $112.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

