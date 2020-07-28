Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 48,141 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $29,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 109,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 86,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,007. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($1.22). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

