Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,791 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. 49,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.98. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.84.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.