Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,021 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 146,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,447. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.