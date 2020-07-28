Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 12,254 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $104,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $14,853,000 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $410.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,096. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $420.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

