Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 43,753 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.9% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $87,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.83. The company had a trading volume of 114,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

